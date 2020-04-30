ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Fire broke out at a private school building located at the Jinnahabad Link Road in Abbottabad in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the fire spread very quickly and engulfed a major part of the school building also having a hostel for children. The school administration informed that the children were evacuated safely and were shifted to another building.

Four Rescue 1122 vehicles along with 30 fire fighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of one and a half hour. Rescue sources said that the fire erupted due to short circuit.

