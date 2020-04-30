Members of provincial assembly can nominate any other member as candidate for new chief minister.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha has summoned the provincial assembly session on Friday (October 29) at 10:00am to elect the new chief minister, Dunya News reported.

According to a notification, the assembly will decide the issue of the new chief minister in accordance with rule 18 of Article 130(4) of the Constitution.

The nomination papers for the post of Chief Minister could be obtained/submitted in the office of the assembly secretary between 8:30am and 5:00pm today (Thursday).

According to the rules, members of the provincial assembly can nominate any other member as the candidate for the new chief minister.

