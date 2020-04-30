The deceased were identified as Bahadur Sher, Shakir Ullah and Sher Alam.

DIR BALA (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and three other were wounded when a car plunged into deep ravine in Dir Bala, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to local sources, the accident occurred in the remote mountainous region of Ganshal where a car fell into a gorge, killing three persons on the spot and injuring three other.

Local resident shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Dir Bala. The deceased were identified as Bahadur Sher, Shakir Ullah and Sher Alam.

