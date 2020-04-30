Matters with banned outfit should be resolved politely under the law: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that issues with the banned outfit should be resolved politely under the law.

Speaking to the journalists in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said that the local body elections cannot be accepted under the supervision of the government came into power through rigging. “The election commission said that they are starting the process of voters’ verification.”

Commenting on the protest of the banned outfit, Maulana Fazl said that the protest is the legal right of this party, adding that first human rights were violated in Lahore and now violence is being done.

“Imran Khan himself allows sit-ins but what for now. If the demonstration against Nawaz Sharif was legal, then how did it become illegal against Imran Khan,” he asked, saying that they are preventing people from coming to Islamabad but the matter should be resolved in a polite and legal manner.