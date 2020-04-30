Three cops martyred in protest of banned outfit; mobile services suspended in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Three more policemen were martyred as the protest of banned outfit continued near Muridke, while mobile service has been suspended in Gujranwala.

According to the details, the long march of the banned outfit is continued and the citizens are facing severe difficulties due to the blockade of traffic and suspension of internet service. Three cops have been martyred due to the protest in two days, while one of them ASI was resident of Kasur.

It is noteworthy here that five policemen have been martyred due to violence within a week and the number of injured policemen has reached to 645.

Meanwhile, more than 70 policemen have been injured due to the protest. The injured were rushed to a trauma center for medical treatment

On the other hand, the government has also mobilized to deal with the protests, mobile service has been suspended in Gujranwala city and the citizens are facing difficulties due to the closure of the service.

Police say the mobile service has been suspended due to a long march by the banned organization.