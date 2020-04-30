ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet meeting, under the chair of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, on Tuesday decided that the protesters will not be allowed to cross Jhelum at any cost and the Rangers will also be used to stop the protesters.

The federal cabinet meeting is underway, which reviewed the 16-ponit agenda. The prime minister took the cabinet members into confidence over Saudi Arabia visit. The meeting was also briefed about the financial assistance given by the Suadi Arabia.

A committee of ministers headed by the interior minister gave a briefing on the talks with the banned TLP. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid apprised the cabinet of the current deadlock with the banned organization. The cabinet was also briefed of the legal issues related to the matter. Cabinet members said that no concessions should be provided to those who have caused loss of life and property.

The meeting decided that the protesters would not be allowed to cross Jhelum under any circumstances and Rangers would also be used to stop the protesters. Peshawar GT Road would also be closed to stop the protesters.