Farrukh terms India obstacle in implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that India was an obstacle to the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of a photographic exhibition jointly inaugurated by him along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the blood of unarmed Kashmiris was being shed in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



Strongly condemning the grave human rights violations in IIOJK, he said

He said that Indian oppression and barbarism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had no parallel in human history.



Referring to Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said that pellet guns were being used against Kashmiris including women and children in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



He said Modi regime was trying to impose extremist policies of RSS in occupied Kashmir and crush Kashmiris legitimate freedom struggle.



He said that Hindutva and RSS thinking had prevailed in India and minorities were being targeted. He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.



He said that Modi’s extremist thinking prevailed in occupied Kashmir and a reign of terror, oppression and barbarism has been unleashed in IIOJK.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved to be a true advocate and courageous ambassador of Kashmiris, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir at all forums.



Farrukh Habib said that for the first time, the Western media have sharply criticized atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir by the Modi government.



He called for resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions by giving Kashmiris their basic right to self-determination.

He said that this exhibition depicting bloodshed was manifestation of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.