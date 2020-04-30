Positive impact of vaccination is being shown but vaccination drive must be continued: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar on Wednesday has said that Pakistan now has lowest positivity ratio since the authorities started measuring coronavirus.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister posted, “We have lowest patients on critical care and lowest daily mortality in a year.” Positive impact of vaccination is being shown but vaccination drive must be continued, he urged.

Alhamdulillah we now have lowest positivity ratio since we started measuring covid. Also have lowest patients on critical care & lowest daily mortality in a year. Positive impact of vaccination showing but vaccination drive must continue. Globally 7,500 died of covid yesterday. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 27, 2021

Globally 7,500 died of COVID-19 on October 26, Asad Umar told.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,270,322. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,405 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 516 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Till now 12,902 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,555 in Sindh 5,729 in KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 355 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 468,401 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,450 in Punjab 177,646 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,777 in Islamabad, 34,450 in Azad Kashmir 33,211 in Balochistan and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,610,681 coronavirus tests and 38,430 in the last 24 hours. 1,217,935 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,487 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.34 percent.

So far, 690,433,737 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 380,476 in last 24 hours. 38,977,366 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 380,476 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 101,470,254 with 728,492 in the last 24 hours.