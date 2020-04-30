President Arif Alvi has also participated in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government employees on Wednesday have arranged a rally from Foreign Office to D Chowk in Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Black Day.

President Arif Alvi has also participated in the rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants while holding placards chanted slogans against Indian government.

On the other hand, Pakistan and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Black Day today to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day is marked every year to express support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that 27th October 1947 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.