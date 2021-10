Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the assailants.

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Four policemen including an assistant sub inspector were martyred after assailants opened fire on their vehicle on Lakki Marwat Road.

According to details, the suspects who were riding on motorcycles managed to flee after the firing; however, police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the assailants.

The martyred police personnel have been identified as Yaqoob, Inam, Mustaqeem and Raheem.