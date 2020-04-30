On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Black Day today (Wednesday), to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day is marked every year to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

According to the details, call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other pro-freedom organizations.

The day was marked by shutdown in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the essence of Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir, a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar and protest rallies in world capitals. Call for the shutdown and march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat organizations.

The observance of the Black Day, this year, is also aimed at drawing attention of the international community towards the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir due to the continued military and police siege imposed by Modi fascist puppet regime in the territory since 5 August 2019.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that 27th October 1947 is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance camp have asked Kashmiris to observe 27 October as Black Day worldwide and said that the Indian repression cannot break the will of the Kashmiris who will continue their struggle for right to self-determination despite Indian repression.

The APHC amalgam parties in their separate statements said that Indian forces on daily basis are killing Kashmiris and destroying residential houses and the international community has become a mute spectator.

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir, Mahaze Azadi Jammu Kashmir and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi said that the day has brought miseries to the Kashmiris because India is since then trying to implement its unethical agenda in the entire region.

