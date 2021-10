Two leaders agreed to continue high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and congratulated him on winning the Presidential Elections for the second term.

He said that this impressive victory reflected again the trust and confidence of the people of Uzbekistan in President Mirziyoyev’s leadership.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of enhanced trade and economic linkages, and reiterated Pakistan’s support to the Trans-Afghan railway project to advance the agenda of regional connectivity.

The two leaders agreed to continue high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas including economic, trade, investment, energy, security and education sectors.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and timely completion of regional infrastructure projects. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.