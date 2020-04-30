ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday stressed for taking collective efforts to eradicate the menace of corruption as prosperous Pakistan for future generations is possible only through such efforts against corruption.

In a statement, he said the perpetrator of corruption not only misuses his status and authority for personal gains but also commits dishonesty. In other words, an individual, who is entrusted with a duty through corruption abuses his position and uses this position to achieve his personal goals.

This includes bribery and financial corruption which is a poison for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the corruption adversely affects the economy, social justice and living standards of the state and it must be eradicated for sustainable socio-economic development and investment.

The NAB chairman said that corruption has become a challenge for the country, sustainable measures have been taken in developed countries through which corruption has come down to a minimum level.

After assuming responsibilities in the bureau he had built corruption eradication infrastructure but in developing countries it is still in the formation phase. The NAB chairman said that money laundering, corruption, misuse of power, assets beyond known sources of income are major challenges in Pakistan.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had warned the nation in the first session of the Constituent Assembly that bribery and corruption is a curse and it is a poison for the nation and we have to deal with it with iron fists.

He said that National Accountability Bureau is committed to eradicate the scourge of corruption from Pakistani society.

NAB is pursuing a three-pronged strategy, which includes awareness, prevention and enforcement. He said that along with enforcement, the bureau also focused on awareness and prevention besides devising a way to tackle corruption effectively in the society.

Under the awareness program in universities and colleges across the country, more than 50,000 character building associations have been set up to educate the younger generation about the ill effects of corruption.

The NAB chairman said that in order to make the future of Pakistan bright and radiant, it is very important to educate the youth on this issue and we have to make collective efforts to eradicate corruption.

He said that NAB was adopting the policy of “Accountability for All” and was using all its resources to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and was fully committed to rid Pakistan of corruption.

The efforts of NAB have been appreciated by all reputable national and international organizations which is an honor for Pakistan because of NAB.