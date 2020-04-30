Govt announces support to BAP candidate for new Balochistan CM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced its support to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate for the new Balochistan chief minister (CM).

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on the issue of governance in Balochistan.

After the meeting, replying to a question asked by the journalists regarding the PTI-led government support for candidate in Balochistan, the defence minister said that the PTI would support the BAP candidate, adding that the decision of majority within the party will be supported.

To another question about the support to BAP’s candidate Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the slot of Balochistan chief minister, Pervez Khattak said that his party would have to decide on Quddus Bizenjo and would support the decision of the parliamentary party of the BAP.