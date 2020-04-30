ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has announced to record protest in the Parliament against inflation.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said that no compromise on the economic and constitutional rights of the nation will be tolerated.



He also urged the people of Pakistan to come out of their houses and protest against the cruelty of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that early elections is the only solution to resolve national issues. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is running the matters of Pakistan instead of PM, he added.



Abbasi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance is based on dishonesty. No relief will be provided after implementation of this bill, he went on to say.

