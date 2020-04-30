Asif Zardari challenges court's verdict of rejecting his acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday has challenged the decision of court regarding rejection of his acquittal plea in suspicious bank transactions case.

According to details, the former president appealed the accountability court to stop charge frame process and annul the October 14 verdict.

Earlier, acocuntability court had rejected the appeal filed by Asif Ali Zardari seeking acquittal in suspicious transactions case on the basis of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H. Naik stated that indictment of his client cannot be carried out after NAB ordinance. Suspicious transactions of Rs8 billion is a private deal and doesn’t come under NAB jurisdiction, he added.

Previously, accountability court had deferred the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Rs8 billion suspicious transactions case due to his absence.

Asif Ali Zardari had requested the court to indict him through video-link; however, the court rejected his plea and warned to issue his arrest warrants.

It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds in the case pertaining to suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion made through a fake bank account.