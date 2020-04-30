Imran Khan will soon announce a relief package to overcome the inflation in the country: CM Buzdar

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has said that separate secretariat has been formed for South Punjab to resolve its issues.

Talking to media, the CM said that door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign has been launched in Multan to inoculate the citizens.

He further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon announce a relief package to overcome the inflation in the country.



Earlier, CM Buzdar said that opposition is doing negative politics under the guise of protest against inflation.

The behavior of the opposition in the current situation is against the national interest. The government is taking every possible step to control the inflation and the commodity prices are stabilizing with the passage of time.

He said price control committees have been mobilized at district level and price control mechanism will be implemented continuously.