QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders have agreed on the name of Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo for the new Leader of the House in the Balochistan Assembly after lengthy consultations.

The meeting was attended by BAP s Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, Zahoor Baledi, Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali and Sardar Saleh Bhutani. The meeting discussed in detail the new coalition government for the province.

Sources said that it was agreed during the meeting that Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo be the new Leader of the House while Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali will be the joint candidate of the party and allies for the post of Speaker.

It was also decided in the meeting that after the election of the Leader of the House and the Speaker, the names for the cabinet will also be finalized by consensus with the allies.

