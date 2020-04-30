Murad Ali Shah said that 15 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 342 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh while no casualty was reported in the province during the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 14,377 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 342 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 60 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 133 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 447,748.

He said that at least 7,551 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 214 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 15 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

