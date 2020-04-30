Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Hospital, Kalabagh.

DAUD KHEL (Dunya News) – At least two children sustained burn injuries when a cylinder exploded in a shop in Daud Khel on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire broke out after the cylinder blast in a shop located in Gulan Khel area of Daud Khel due to which two children were injured. Local resident reached the spot and brought the fire under control on self-help basis.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kalabagh.

