PM calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, bilateral issues were discussed during the meeting between PM Imran Khan and the Saudi crown prince.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative Conference.

Earlier, ﻿addressing the Saudi-Pak Investment Forum in Riyadh, ﻿PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan will always stand with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The prime minister underscored the reverence Pakistanis have for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and gratitude for Saudi Arabia s abiding support to Pakistan at every juncture.

Imran Khan underlined that the geo-strategic position offers Pakistan distinctive opportunities to stimulate intra-region trade by building regional connectivity on modern lines.

To realize that potential, the Prime Minister underscored the historic shift in Pakistan s strategic focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

He said Pakistan has excellent relations with China and that there could be further economic dividends if the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir is peacefully resolved with India.

He said that India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbors and we want to restore cricketing ties with India.

The prime minister said that yesterday Pakistan made history in the T20 World Cup by defeating India.

He urged the Saudi companies and entrepreneurs to benefit from Pakistan s strategic location as well huge investment potential in diverse areas of economy including housing and construction.

Imran Khan particularly mentioned the mega development projects of Ravi City and Central Business District in Lahore.

He said it is the right time for Saudi investors to benefit from these projects.

The Investment Forum was attended by senior representatives of the leading Saudi companies and entrepreneurs as well as Pakistani businessmen.