PTI decides to appoint Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind as Balochistan CM

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to appoint PTI parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind as the chief minister and Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel as the speaker.

According to the reports, a meeting of the PTI parliamentary committee was held under the chair of Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind. The meeting was attended by Deputy Parliamentary Leader Mir Naseebullah Khan, Mir Nematullah Zehri, Babar Khan Musakhel, MPA Umar Khan Jamali, MPA, Farida Rind and Mubeen Khan Khilji. The political situation was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

A two-member committee was set up in the meeting to liaise with the coalition parties. The committee will consist of MPA Mir Nematullah Zehri and MPA Umar Khan Jamali.

The meeting unanimously decided to nominate Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind as the chief minister and Babar Khan Musakhel as the speaker of the assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party has decided to submit nomination papers for Rind as the chief minister and Babar MusaKhel as the speaker.