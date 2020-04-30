LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,269,234. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,386 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 698 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,896 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,551 in Sindh 5,720 in KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 355 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 467,814 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,171 in Punjab 177,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,710 in Islamabad, 34,441 in Azad Kashmir 33,196 in Balochistan and 10,383 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 20,530,153 coronavirus tests and 42,095 in the last 24 hours. 1,216,908 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,524 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.65 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 68,666,464 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 361,718 in last 24 hours. 38,596,890 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 383,426 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 100,741,762 with 725,175 in the last 24 hours.