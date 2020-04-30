Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A youngster lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding car in Bahawalnagar on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Chishtiyan Road where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, killing a youth on the spot. Eye-witnesses said that the accident was caused due negligence of car driver.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources also informed that the deceased was identified as Mohsin.

