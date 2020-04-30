The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,213 in Balochistan on Sunday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 11 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,213 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,212,125 people were screened for the virus till October 24 (Sunday) out of which 11 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that at least 31,757 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 355 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

