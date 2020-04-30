President, PM congratulate Pakistan cricket team for victory against India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for clinching ten wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the president said, “Congratulations Green Shirts. Total Wipeout. A win by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match. Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending.”

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 24, 2021

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all.”