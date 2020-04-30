Pakistan is biggest ambassador of peace: Asad Qaiser

SWABI (Dunya News) – Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Sunday said Pakistan is the biggest ambassador of peace adding with the maintenance of peace in Afghanistan, the economic prosperity in the Central Asian region will be ensured.

He expressed that the peace will bring lucrative business opportunities for the both countries and give access to further strengthen their trade in Central Asia enrouting through Gwadar.

On the occasion of inaugurating Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Panjpeer Swabi, Asad Qaiser said that due to COVID-19 an economic crisis was developed in the country that affected the poor socio-economic stratum. He announced that the government will give relief to the poor in terms of providing food, shelter and employment.



Asad Qaiser said that the collaboration of Pak-China can prove as game changer for the development of both the countries. With the establishment of Rakshayi Special Economic Zone the youth of Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan and Charsadda will be able to obtain more employment opportunities.

In Aalamabad Welfare Town Swabi, the health, education and shelter facilitation will be provided to the orphan and widows of the locality, he added. Asad Qaiser went on to say that this is the first time when people of Swabi will be given special attention adding government aims to facilitate the people specifically in the sector of health and education.