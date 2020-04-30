Negotiations with protesting banned outfit heading towards success: Noor-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said negotiations with the protesting banned outfit are heading towards success.

In a statement, he hoped that the sit-in of the banned outfit would be peaceful and the roads to be kept open.

The Minister said the government would seriously listen and consider all demands of the protesters after consultations.

He said police and security agencies would not take any action against the peaceful sit-in and all contentious issues to be resolved with mutual understanding.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the banned outfit is expected to end its protest by Tuesday and all closed routes would be reopened by following morning.