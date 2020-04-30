NAROWAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said that today the whole Pakistan is burning in the fire of inflation as Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan himself has fled the country and gone abroad.

Speaking to the journalists, the former interior minister said that the hearth of the poor has been extinguished in the country due to inflation today. “We are facing the worst isolation at the diplomatic level, while the PTI’s internal policies have also created chaos inside the country,” he added.

The PML-N senior leader further said that the government is busy to enjoy instead of solving the country’s problems. “It seems that there is no government in Pakistan and the country is running as an auto-pilot.”