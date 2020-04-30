MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The 74th Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is being celebrated today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle until the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.

It is a public holiday today throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In Muzaffarabad, the day was dawned with 21 guns salute. The main function will be held at Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi hoisted the national flag.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on this day in 1947.