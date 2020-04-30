The detained workers of the outfit will be released: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that talks between government and the banned organization were successful and now blocked roads will be reopened.

Sheikh Rashid said that after successful talks, the detained workers will be released. However, the minister said that members of the outfit will remain where they are till Tuesday evening.

Earlier, PM Imran before departing for Saudi Arabia, formed a high level committee consisting of Sheikh Rashid, Punjab Law Minister and Religious Affairs Minister to hold talks with the banned organization.