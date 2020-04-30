LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 18 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,268,536. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,377 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 591 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,895 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,548 in Sindh 5,715 in KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 355 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 467,425 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,989 in Punjab 177,440 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,679 in Islamabad, 34,435 in Azad Kashmir, 33,185 in Balochistan and 10,383 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 20,488,058 coronavirus tests and 43,522 in the last 24 hours. 1,216,242 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,614 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.35 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 68,304,746 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 348,706 in last 24 hours. 38,213,423 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 357,783 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 100,016,587 with 681,520 in the last 24 hours.