Opposition asks CM Jam Kamal to resign after 'losing confidence of people'

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Former Balochistan chief minister (CM) Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri asked CM Jam Kamal to resign because he has lost his confidence now.

Speaking to the media flanked with Maulana Abdul Ghafoor at the residence of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta, Sanaullah Zehri said that when a no-confidence motion was brought against him, he did not try to agree anyone. “I had resigned myself before the no-confidence motion. Standing in the assembly, I said that came with respect and would leave with honour.”

He also advised CM Jam Kamal to resign as it is not his honor to cling to power. “In politics, yesterday’s friends are today s enemies and today s friends are tomorrow s enemies. The obedience of Balochistan’s tradition is to prioritize personal status over position.”

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that Jam Kamal did not even take care of women for saving the government, adding that the obstacles have been created in the way of democracy. “I have no personal difference with Jam Kamal but issue with his way of ruling. The government should run the affairs along with the opposition.”