Video of rare snow leopard cubs released in Khunjerab

GILGIT (Web Desk) – On the World Snow Leopard Day in Khunjerab, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) released unique footage of two snow leopard cubs.

A video, released on a social media micro-blogging website twitter, shows rare scenes of the presence of two snow leopard cubs in Dhee Nala, a safe haven in Khunjerab National Park.

In the video, it can be seen that these rare scenes captured on camera by a local wildlife photographer who has been watching the snow leopard cubs since their birth. Locals in the Karakoram area have also reported an increase in the number of snow leopards.

“It’s World Snow Leopard Day! We hope you enjoy this unique footage of two snow leopard cubs found thriving in Dhee Nala, in the buffer zone of Khunjerab National Park, Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Snow leopard habitats in Pakistan cover an area of 80,000 square kilometers. The presence of snow leopards indicates the excellent environment of their habitats at high altitudes.

A spokesman for the WWF says snow leopards are important for keeping the ecosystem in balance. Snow leopard cubs are now six months old.