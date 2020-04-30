KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to hold protest rally in Khanewal and Sialkot against inflation today (Saturday).



According to party sources, all the preparations to carry out the public gatherings have been completed.



As per the schedule, PML-N will hold rallies in Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Multan on October 24.



PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has appealed the nation to come out of their houses and participate in the rallies against PTI government.



He said that economic condition of the country cannot be improved until we send this barbaric government packing.

