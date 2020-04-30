MASTUNG (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday has killed nine terrorists during an operation in Mastung.



According to details, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel. In retaliation, the security officers gunned down nine militants.



Weapons in a large quantity including nine Kalashnikov rifles, 20kg of explosive material, prima cord, detonator and RPG rockets were also seized from the possession of the terrorists.



Moreover, search operation is underway in the area.