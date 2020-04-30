Four of disgruntled BAP members will reach Quetta today (Saturday) to join the group.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Four missing Balochistan Assembly members belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) came to the fore in Islamabad on Friday, Dunya News reported

Earlier, four BAP MPAs, including Akbar Aksani, Bushra Rind, Laila Tarin and Mahjabeen Sheeran, were reported missing before of tabling no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

In a video message MPA Akbar Aksani, who was flanked by Bushra Rind, Laila Tarin and Mahjabeen Sheeran, said that some friends spread the rumours that they had gone missing. He said that he is in Islamabad for some personal work.

Akbar Aksani further said that we support Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and will reach Quetta today (Saturday) to join the group of disgruntled BAP members.

