SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least 22 persons, including women and children, were wounded when a passenger coach overturned in Shikarpur on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the ill-fated coach was on its way to Peshawar from Karachi when it turned turtle due to tyre burst at the National Highway in Pir Zubair area of Shikarpur due to which 22 persons sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital. Rescue sources said that four children and three women were among the injured. They also informed the five critically injured persons were referred to Sukkur.

