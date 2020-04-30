PM approves upgrading of UAF T T Singh’s sub-campus to university

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the request of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved to give university status to sub-campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in Toba Tek Singh.

During the meeting with PM Imran Khan, the Punjab governor requested to make a sub-campus of UAF Toba Tek Singh to university. After giving approval, the prime minister also directed the Punjab government to provide funds for establishment of the university.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that they are fulfilling the promise with the public of Toba Tek Singh for setting up a university. He also thanked the premier for approving the university.

It is pertinent to mention here that the sub-campus of the UAF in Toba Tek Singh will emerge as the independent university to fulfill the demand of higher education of the locals at their doorstep.

Earlier in a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar briefed PM Imran Khan on his visit to Europe. The Punjab governor said that during his visit to Europe, he met the Members of Parliament for the expansion of GSP Plus. “The meetings were held with 30 members of the European Parliament, including four vice presidents. He also held important meetings in Brussels, Hungary and Italy.”

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that the decision to expand GS Plus status will be in favor of Pakistan, members of European Parliament are aware of Pakistan’s role for peace. “Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process is appreciated by all in Europe. European parliamentarians have assured support for the expansion of GS Plus status,” he explained to the prime minister during the meeting.