QUETTA (Dunya News) – Disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers and opposition leaders have written a letter to chief justice Balochistan for recovery of four missing BAP lawmakers on Friday.

The majority BAP lawmakers and opposition leaders – who filed no-confidence motion on October 20 against CM Jam Kamal – have written letters to the chief Justice, chief Secretary, and Inspector General of Balochistan over the issue of missing lawmakers.

Disgruntled members of the Balochistan assembly allege that the provincial government is involved in the abduction of some lawmakers that support the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal.

In the letter, they stated that the missing members have been detained by the chief minister. “This is a punishable offense to detain members of the assembly while steps should be taken to recover the missing members of the Balochistan Assembly,” it added.

The letter said that a case should be registered against those involved in the crime while the eight members of the assembly signed the letter.

On Thursday, responding to claims that the Balochistan government had abducted parliamentarians to foil the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal, provincial government s spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said that it was "unfortunate" on the part of the disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other opposition members to make such claims.

On Wednesday, BAP’s spokesman Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had alleged that five parliamentarians, supporting the no-confidence motion, could not come to the assembly as they were abducted by the government.

Voting on the no-confidence motion will take place on October 25.