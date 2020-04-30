Shehbaz Sharif appeals nation to participate in rallies against inflation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has appealed the nation to come out of their houses and participate in rallies against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said that economic condition of the country cannot be improved until we send this barbaric government packing.



Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah also urged the people to join opposition parties in protest against inflation.

The general masses will take a sigh of relief only when corrupt and incompetent PTI will leave the government, he added.



Earlier in the day, PML-N issued a schedule of protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the wake of increasing inflation in the country.

As per party sources, the PML-N will hold rallies in Khanewal and Sialkot on October 23 while protest will also be carried out in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Multan on October 27.

It is to be mnetioned here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold protest rallies nationwide against rising inflation today (Friday).

PDM will lead rallies against rising inflation in the country.

As per the shared details, the demonstrations will be held in various cities across the country including Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Khushaab, Mianwali, Bhakhar, Jhang, Joharabad and other cities of the Punjab province.