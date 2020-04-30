LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday has issued a schedule of protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the wake of increasing inflation in the country.



As per party sources, the PML-N will hold rallies in Khanewal and Sialkot on October 23 while protest will also be carried out in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Multan on October 27.



Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah urged the people to join opposition parties in protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said we all have to send this government packing. The general masses will take a sigh of relief when corrupt and incompetent PTI will leave the government, he added.



Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb announced that PDM will hold the rallies in different cities around country while in Mianwali and Bhakhar demonstrations will be held on October 24.