LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday has said that the opposition is doing negative politics under the guise of protest against inflation.

In a statement, he said the behavior of the opposition in the current situation is against the national interest.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the government is taking every possible step to control the inflation and the commodity prices are stabilizing with the passage of time.

He said price control committees have been mobilized at district level and price control mechanism will be implemented continuously.