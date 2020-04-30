LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government has decided to change 127-year-old jail laws and rules across the province.

According to details, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the prisoners will be provided chance to become good citizen in the society. Historical prison package will improve the tradition ineffective jail system, he added.

The CM said that Health department would establish medical camps every month in all the prisons of Punjab and best treatment facilities would also be provided in hospitals of prisons.



Air coolers, exhaust fans, LED lights and additional fans would be installed in jails to save inmates from harsh weather conditions, he stated.

