According to sources, PM Imran will chair important meetings during his stay in the city.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Wednesday). He is scheduled to chair important meetings during his stay in the city, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Chief Minister will brief him on the administrative and political affairs of the Punjab province. He will also brief the PM on the steps taken for the restoration of the local bodies.

On the other hand, the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will present a report to the Prime Minister on his recent visit to Europe and issue of GSP Plus status.

A meeting will also be held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan to discuss the strategy of the Punjab government regarding the opposition s protests. The meeting will also be apprised about law and order situation in the province.

Imran Khan will hold consultation with the party leadership regarding by-elections in Lahore. Party leadership, important ministers and election campaign committee will attend the meeting.

