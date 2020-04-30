PARIS (Dunya News) – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday announced that Pakistan will continue to remain on its grey.

The decision was announced on Thursday at the conclusion of the three-day plenary session of the FATF to discuss key issues.

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said that Pakistan remains under increased monitoring (grey list). Islamabad has two concurrent action plans, with a total of 34 action plan items and it has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items.

In the briefing, FATF president Marcus Pleyer also said that three new countries - Turkey, Jordan, and Mali - have also been added to the Grey List.

Earlier in June this year, the FATF while expressing satisfaction over Pakistan’s progress and appreciating the high-level political commitment to work with global and regional anti-money laundering watchdogs, had retained Pakistan on its grey list .

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said that Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures, however, that the action plan on financial terrorism still needed to be addressed.

Pleyer also thanked the Pakistan government for their continued commitment to address the concerns and make the necessary changes they were asked to effect.

It is now three years since Islamabad had been on the body’s grey list. For a country to be on the grey list impacts foreign investment flow in the country impacting the economy. Pakistan was put on the FATF grey list in June 2018.