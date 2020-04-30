6 killed in AJK road accidents

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Six people, including three children got killed in two different road accidents that took place in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday.



According to the details, the coaster bus RIV180 carrying passengers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s locality of Gurez Valley Taobat to Kel fell into River Neelum due to poor condition of the road. The incident happened at 6 PM in the evening today (on Thursday).



As per the locals, the coaster drowned after plunging into the river. Three dead bodies were recovered from the river while 17 injured passengers were urgently shifted to Tehsil Head Quarters (THQs) hospital.

The local people faced difficulties during rescue operation due to power outage and lack of mobile services in the area.

On the other hand, in another incident which took place at Khaiya Galla, a school van collided with a truck in Rawalkot and fell into ravine killing three children including two girls.