Punjab cabinet increases annual development budget by Rs 26 billion

According to details, the Punjab cabinet approved an increase of Rs 26 billion in the annual development budget, after which the volume of development budget in the province has been increased from Rs 560 to 586 billion.

The Punjab Finance Department has given an additional budget of Rs. 26 billion to the P&D Board. This budget will be given to more than 800 neglected small schemes. In these schemes, neglected public welfare projects will be funded.

According to the Punjab Finance Department, even the schemes with less allocated funds in the budget will now be able to get the budget.