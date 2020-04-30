Bilawal Bhutto, Shehbaz Sharif congratulate Khurshid Shah on bail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday have felicitated Khurshid Shah on getting bail from Supreme Court (SC).



In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP leader became victim of political revenge as he was kept in jail for two years. Khurshid Shah is a brave and courageous worker of PPP, he added.

Bilalwal Bhutto said that Khurshid Shah was being punished for his loyalty for democratic system.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the PPP leader and demanded to put an end to fake and baseless cases against the opposition parties.

The reactions came after SC approved bail plea of PPP leader Khurshid Shah in assets case after two years.

During the hearing headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the apex court directed to release the PPP leader from the jail over bail bonds worth Rs1 crore.