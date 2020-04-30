ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notice to federal government, Secretary National Assembly, Secretary Senate and Secretary Law on petition challenging NAB Amendment Ordinance.

Chief Justice of IHC heard the petition. The counsel of plaintiff argued that government has promoted corruption by promulgating the ordinance.

The petition also states that procedure of appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also been changed. The high court, while issuing notices to respondents, sought response in three weeks.

It merits mention that the ordinance has also been challenged in Lahore High Court. The petitioner stated that the ordinance is against the decisions of apex court and ordinance cannot be issued for a single person.